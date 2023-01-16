Night & Day: Manchester venue's noise breach appeal hearing postponed
- Published
A music venue under threat due to a noise complaint has had an appeal hearing postponed.
Owners of Night & Day Café in Manchester have appealed a noise abatement notice served by Manchester City Council in 2021.
The local authority said the adjournment followed a joint application by the council and the bar.
It said it remained "hopeful" a solution could be found to allow the venue to "thrive".
A new date for the hearing, due to take place at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, is yet to be announced, Night & Day Cafe said in an Instagram post.
The venue has been part of Manchester's music scene since the early 1990s and has hosted a wide array of well-known bands as they rose to fame, including Elbow, Arctic Monkeys, Wet Leg and Kasabian.
Residents who moved into a neighbouring flat during the coronavirus pandemic had complained about the noise levels when the venue reopened.
The bar said the "third and final date" of the hearing had been postponed.
A spokesman for Manchester City Council said: "Following a joint application between The Council and representatives from Night and Day an adjournment has been granted by the presiding judge.
"The Council remains hopeful that a solution which allows Night and Day to thrive as well as allowing the Council to uphold its legal duties can be found."
