M66 Bury crash: Road closed for 13 hours after man seriously hurt
- Published
A section of the M66 was closed for more than 13 hours after a man was seriously hurt in a collision.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the man, in his 30s, was left with life-threatening injuries after the 19:00 GMT crash on Monday in Bury.
The northbound carriageway was closed after the two vehicles crashed between junctions 4 at Simister Island and junction 3.
GMP said the driver of the second vehicle remained at the scene.
The force appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.
PC Karl Horner said: "Officers and emergency services worked tirelessly to try and clear the scene and create a safe route for drivers and passengers.
"We were aware that the incident caused significant delays and I would like to thank the public for their patience."
North West Motorway Police said the M66 northbound carriage re-opened just after 09:00 GMT.
Apologies for late Good morning, busy start to the day, weather not very nice, so if out and about do take care on the networks for everyone's information M66 is now open.— North West Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) January 17, 2023
