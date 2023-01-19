Heavy snow closes Manchester Airport runways
Manchester Airport has temporarily closed both its runways "following a period of heavy snow fall".
A spokesman said passengers' "health and safety will always be our top priority and operations will resume at the earliest opportunity".
Travellers have been advised to contact their airline for flight information.
The Met Office said Manchester is under a yellow weather warning with wintry showers expected to bring "further disruption from ice and snow".
A spokesperson for the airport told the BBC that once snow is deeper than 3mm they must take action to clear the runways and taxiways.
They were on course to reopen imminently but fresh snowfall has caused a delay.
Natahan Booth tweeted: "I've been sat on a plane diverted to Birmingham cause of a wind blow of snow fall for the past hour."