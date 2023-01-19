Beth Matthews: Blogger who took poisonous substance failed by hospital
A mental health blogger who took her own life by swallowing a poisonous substance was failed by the psychiatric hospital caring for her, a jury has found.
Beth Matthews, 26, died a short time after taking the substance, which she had ordered online and told staff was protein powder in March last year.
She was being treated at the Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal in Stockport.
An inquest jury concluded she died from suicide contributed to by neglect.
The hearing was told Ms Matthews, originally from Cornwall, was being treated for a personality disorder.
She was a complex patient considered at high risk of suicide, and had a history of frequent suicide attempts.
The jury found that while under the care of the Priory "it was evident there were serious inconsistencies across all levels of her care plan".
The hospital provided "inadequate care of a highly vulnerable patent," the jury said.
They found there was a widespread "lack of communication, failing to escalate serious risk factors, lack of team cohesion, and reliance on inaccurate and inadequate information".
The way Ms Matthews' post was managed was particularly criticised.
She was inappropriately allowed to open the package she ordered with two staff monitoring her at arm's length away, the hearing was told.
The jury found the supervising staff were "unable to prevent her from consuming" the substance.
The evidence demonstrated there had been a "frequent deviation" from care plan guidance, they said.
A spokesman for the Priory said: "We fully accept the jury's findings and acknowledge that far greater attention should have been given to Beth's care plan.
"At the time of Beth's unexpected death, we took immediate steps to address the issues around how we document risk and communicate patients' care plans, alongside our processes for receiving and opening post.
"We want to extend our deepest condolences to Beth's family and friends for their loss."
