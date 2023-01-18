Plans to revamp aging Wythenshawe Civic Centre to be approved
Plans to transform an aging civic centre in Manchester into a "cultural hub" complete with a public square, cinema and food hall are expected to be approved later.
The project to redevelop the 1970s centre in Wythenshawe could also see 1,500 new low-carbon homes.
Councillor Gavin White said it was a "unique, once-in-a-generation opportunity".
The plan is due to be given the green light by Manchester City Council later.
Existing buildings would be refurbished and new shops would be built with the aim of creating an environmentally friendly town centre under the plans.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, a new food hall would operate as a grocery for affordable regional producers during the day and a space for food and drink outlets at night.
Working in collaboration with Manchester Arts Centre HOME, the former Co-op department store would also be converted into a creative hub with studios, performance spaces, a cinema screen and a flexible events space.
'Lasting change'
The transformed business centre would offer a collaborative space for businesses, start-ups and entrepreneurs, planning documents state.
The development aims to celebrate the "Garden City" heritage of Wythenshawe while offering office space for tech companies.
The council, which submitted a £20m Levelling Up bid for the plans in the summer, has confirmed there will be space for the TSB and Halifax bank branches to remain at the site.
Mr White, who is executive member for housing and development, said: "It's not an understatement to say that this is a unique, once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in Wythenshawe's civic centre and create lasting change and benefits for these communities."
