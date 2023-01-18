Andrew Barlow: Deputy PM steps in over serial rapist's parole
- Published
The deputy prime minister has called for serial rapist Andrew Barlow to stay in prison after the Parole Board ruled he could be released.
Barlow, previously called Andrew Longmire, from Bolton, was handed a 12th life sentence in 2010, having already been sentenced to 11 in 1988.
In December the Parole Board said he could be released.
Dominic Raab, who is also Justice Secretary, said he had asked the board to reconsider their decision.
He added: "My thoughts remain with the victims of Andrew Barlow, whose despicable crimes blighted the lives of dozens of women.
"Public protection is my number one priority, which is why I've asked the Parole Board to reconsider their decision to release him and I am overhauling the parole system to keep prisoners who pose a risk to the public off our streets."
A spokesman for the Parole Board said a formal application had been received from the government and would be "considered as soon as possible".
In November 2021 Mr Raab announced a "root-and-branch" review of the parole system, which was published on 30 March.
Serial offender Barlow was convicted of 12 rapes after a cold case review by South Yorkshire Police linked him to an attack in 1981.
In September that year he raped a 26-year-old woman in her Sheffield home in front of her three-year-old daughter.
The child hid behind a settee as Barlow threatened his victim with a screwdriver before carrying out the attack.
Barlow was later convicted and given a life sentence.
He had already been given 11 life sentences with a minimum of 20 years for 11 rapes in the 1980s, mainly carried out in the Greater Manchester area.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk