King Charles to visit Bolton for town hall's 150th anniversary
- Published
King Charles is to visit Bolton later this week to celebrate 150 years of the town hall.
The King and Camilla, the Queen Consort, are set to arrive in the borough on Friday.
It will be the first time the reigning monarch has been to Bolton since Queen Elizabeth II came for the town's 150th birthday celebrations in 1988.
The King and Camilla will be greeted at the town hall by a civic line up led by the mayor of Bolton.
As well as Mayor Akhtar Zaman leading councillors, local MPs will be there to welcome him, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
King Charles and Camilla will watch a performance from the Polonez folk dance group, before entering the town hall which was officially opened in 1873 by the then Prince of Wales who later became King Edward VII.
The pair will walk in via the Hall of Memories - pausing to look at LS Lowry's famous painting Going to the Match inspired by Bolton Wanderers' old Burnden Park ground.
They will then join a reception in the main hall to meet representatives from several community groups including Bolton Asian Elders, Bolton Holiday Activities and Food Programme and Fortalice, a charity for people affected by domestic abuse.
The King and the Queen Consort will also be presented with the town hall key before unveiling a plaque commemorating the visit.
As they leave the Hand Made Sign Language choir will perform God Save The King to mark their departure.
