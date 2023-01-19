Men held over Alderley Edge burglary 170 miles from homes
Two suspected burglars were found hiding in a ditch by police after a break-in more than 170 miles away from their homes.
Cheshire Police said one man wearing a balaclava was reported to have entered a house on Meddings Close in Alderley Edge at about 19:50 GMT on Wednesday.
Officers supported by a helicopter and dogs later found two men lying in a ditch on nearby Green Lane.
The pair, from Edgware in London, were arrested on suspicion of burglary.
A force representative said the men, aged 22 and 26, remained in custody.
Det Sgt Stephen Joyce said he hoped the arrests provided "reassurance to the local community, demonstrating that we are committed to doing all we can to tackle this type of crime".
"While our enquiries continue, I urge anyone who was in the area at the time and believes they may have witnessed the incident, or may have seen anything suspicious or unusual, to get in touch," he said.
"The same goes for anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage that may be relevant."
