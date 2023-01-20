Stay away from birds warning as avian flu found at Salford Quays
People who visit or live in Salford Quays are being told to keep away from birds after avian flu was found in the area.
The city council said it would be putting up warning signs amid the UK's largest ever epidemic of the disease.
Rowing, canoeing and other water sports are being allowed to continue for the time being.
The government advises people to keep to footpaths, keep dogs on leads and not to feed wild waterfowl.
Dead birds can be reported to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).
Salford Councillor Barbara Bentham said: "This is very sad news but the UK is currently facing its largest ever outbreak of avian flu with hundreds of cases reported up and down the country.
"Avian flu is now rampant in wild birds and spreads quickly and easily.
"We are following government advice and putting up advice signs at the Quays and will continue to monitor the situation."
