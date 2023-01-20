Driver who killed father-to-be in M6 Thelwall crash jailed
- Published
A man who caused a three-car crash on the M6 before "cowardly" fleeing and leaving a man to die has been jailed.
Christopher Smith, 41, of St Helens, died after the collision near junction 21 Thelwall in Cheshire on 15 November.
John Yates, 28, of no fixed address, was driving at a speed of 128mph in roadworks at the time of the impact, Cheshire Police said.
He admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for eight years and three months.
Temporary roadworks were in place between junction 20 for Lymm and junction 21 for Thelwall at the time of the collision as vehicles merged into the fourth lane.
An advisory speed limit of 50mph was in place and despite several signs warning of the roadworks, Yates, previously of north Wales, continued to travel at high speed and was seen undertaking a number of vehicles.
As he approached where the traffic was merging, Yates' white Volkswagen Scirocco crashed with the side of a Peugeot 307 before hitting the back of a black Peugeot 107 at high speed, the force said.
Yates fled from his car running from the scene. He was arrested about five hours after the crash when he returned to the motorway.
Mr Smith, who was driving the Peugeot 107, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Salford Royal Hospital where he died the following day.
The driver of the Peugeot 307, a 28-year-old woman from Preston, and a 25-year-old passenger, suffered minor injuries.
Following the sentencing at Chester Crown Court, Sgt Simon Degg said: "Yates cowardly left the scene.
"Rather than staying to try to help Christopher and face the consequences of his actions, he ran off and left him to die."
He said Mr Smith was a "true gentleman" who had left work early that day so that he could spend time with his heavily pregnant wife.
"Because of the actions taken by Yates, Christopher will never get to meet his child and be the loving father that he would have been."
Mr Smith's family said previously he was "devoted" to his partner Mandy.
"The couple were awaiting the arrival of their first child, and Christopher was extremely excited about the prospect of becoming a father himself."
Yates, who also admitted failing to provide a specimen, was banned from driving for seven years, to commence once released from prison.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk