Liam Smith: Second arrest in Shevington murder inquiry
- Published
A second person has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after a man was shot and doused in acid.
Liam Smith's body was found on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, at about 19:00 GMT on 24 November.
Greater Manchester Police said 28 premises had been searched as part of the murder inquiry.
A 39-year-old man was held in Sheffield which follows the arrest of a 35-year-old suspect in the same city on Thursday.
Det Ch Insp Gina Brennand said: "This investigation is incredibly complex, and a lot of work is going on behind the scenes to bring those responsible to justice and provide Liam's family with some form of closure at this devastating time.
"So far, five warrants and 28 property searches have been executed as part of the murder inquiry."
She urged anyone with any information or footage from the Kilburn Drive or Shevington area of Wigan on the evening of 24 November to come forward.
In a statement, Mr Smith's family said previously he was "kind-hearted, funny, the life and soul of the party".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk