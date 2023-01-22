Lunar New Year: Liverpool and Manchester welcome Year of the Rabbit
Thousands of people have lined the streets of Liverpool and Manchester to watch Chinese New Year celebrations.
Crowds braved the cold weather as they welcomed the Year of the Rabbit.
Celebrations began with the new moon this weekend and last for 15 days. Chinese communities have resided in northwest England since the 19th Century.
Liverpool is believed to be home to the oldest community in Europe, with the first migrants arriving in 1834.
