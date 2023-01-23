Levenshulme stabbing: Teenager critically injured in street attack
- Published
A 19-year-old man is in a critical condition after he was stabbed in Manchester.
The teenager was attacked at about 23:30 GMT on Stockport Road in Levenshulme on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police said.
Nobody has been arrested and a crime scene remains in place.
Police have stepped up patrols in the area and introduced an order which gives officers additional stop-and-search powers for 24 hours.
Roads covered by the order, which came in at 12:00, include Alma Road, Highfield Road, Nelstrop Road North, Errwood Road, Crossley Road and Cringle Road.
Supt Helen Critchley said the powers would help to "minimise any violent behaviour and prevent any further serious incidents going forward".
Insp Matthew Hamer said: "An active investigation has been under way since late last night and will continue as we look to identify those responsible."
He urged witnesses or anybody with information to come forward.