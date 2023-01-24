Liam Smith: Murder charge over acid attack shooting death

Liam Smith, 38, was described as a "devoted dad" by his family

A man has been charged with murdering a man whose body was found shot, doused in acid and dumped in a street.

Liam Smith, 38, was found dead on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, on 24 November.

Michael Hillier, 38, of Ecclesall Road in Sheffield, has been charged with murdering him, Greater Manchester Police said.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Tameside Magistrates' Court later.

Paying tribute, Mr Smith's family described him as "kind-hearted, funny, the life and soul of the party" and said he was the "most devoted dad, much-loved son, brother, grandson and uncle".

