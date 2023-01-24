Man arrested after boy, 16, dies in crash in Reddish

The boy died after the crash on Gorton Road in Reddish

A man has been arrested after a 16-year-old boy died when a car and a motorbike crashed in Stockport.

The vehicles collided shortly before 07:00 GMT in Gorton Road, Reddish.

The boy "sustained serious injuries and sadly died a short time later," Greater Manchester Police said.

A man in his 20s was detained on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and officers have appealed for witnesses or any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage.

A police spokesperson said: ""The boy's family are being supported by specialist officers."

