Levenshulme stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a 19-year-old man was critically injured in a stabbing in the street.
The attack happened on Stockport Road in Levenshulme, Manchester at about 23:30 GMT on 22 January.
The injured man remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
A 20-year-old man, of Gorton, was also charged with possession of a bladed article.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates Court.
GMP said a woman, also 20, who was held on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been bailed while inquiries continue.
