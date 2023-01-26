Trafford Centre warning issued after spate of car thefts
Shoppers at the Trafford Centre have been warned to be "vigilant" following a spate of vehicle thefts.
Thieves have been using signal jamming and scanning devices to steal cars including Range Rovers.
A Trafford Centre spokesman said the issue was treated "very seriously" and measures were in place to protect cars.
"We also deploy high-profile patrols in all car parks to deter thieves and run police operations on-site to apprehend offenders," the spokesman added.
Ch Insp Shoheb Chowdhury from Greater Manchester Police said: "A lot of the work [we do] to tackle the issue may not be visible but catching those responsible remains a force priority.
"Cars are of great value to people and we understand that having a car stolen can have a huge impact both financially and emotionally.
"We will continue to work to bring offenders to justice, but I would ask that the public to help us to help them, by being vigilant when visiting the Trafford Centre."
The force said officers had made 11 arrests since 10 January and recovered one vehicle.
