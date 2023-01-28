'Batman wannabe' stopped after driving uninsured in Manchester

car seized by police on motorbikesGMP
The driver's exploits did not end well after he was stopped by police

A "Batman wannabe" who drove his eye-catching motor around Manchester city centre overnight has had his car seized.

He caught police attention while over-revving the engine before being stopped by officers.

They found the driver was uninsured and tweeted that they "did the Joker a favour and seized the Batmobile".

"KA-POW, he's now on the bus back to Wayne Manor," they tweeted.

People who drive a vehicle without insurance can receive a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points.

