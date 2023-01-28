Just Stop Oil demo slows traffic near Manchester
A protest by Just Stop Oil campaigners has slowed traffic on a busy road near Manchester city centre.
The demonstration has not proved popular with some motorists on Regent Road in Salford, with footage showing drivers remonstrating with activists and sounding their horns.
It is the latest protest from the group, which has held demonstrations on the M25 in London and at sport venues.
The BBC has contacted Greater Manchester Police for a response.
Officers have been seen dealing with protesters slowly walking near the M602 motorway and the Old Trafford stadium, where Manchester United are due to play an FA Cup game at 20:00 GMT.
Transport services have warned of delays, with buses taking diversionary routes.
Just Stop Oil is an environmental activism group inspired by the Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain movements.
It has been calling for the government to "immediately halt all new oil and gas licences".
The government plans to license more than 100 new oil and gas projects by 2025.
It is also trying to implement new legislation to curb protests.
The current maximum penalty for the wilful obstruction of a highway is nearly a year in jail and offenders can also be fined.