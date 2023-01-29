Bolton crash: Driver critically hurt in three-car collision
A driver has been critically hurt in a three-car collision, police have said.
A vehicle crashed with another car and a third stationary unoccupied car in Halliwell Road, Bolton, at about 21:00 GMT on Saturday.
One of the drivers was taken to hospital with critical injuries while two passengers in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and remains in custody.
Firefighters were also called to the scene. Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
