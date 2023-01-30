Hale asylum seeker hotel plans changed after MP's call
- Published
Plans to house 100 asylum seekers in a village hotel have been dropped after pressure from the area's MP.
Sir Graham Brady, who represents Altrincham and Sale West, said Hale would be the "worst possible place" to accommodate the group of young males.
The Home Office have now given assurances that 80% of those housed in the village will be families.
Sir Graham said he was "relieved" by the modified plan which would not involve "young single men".
Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, the veteran Conservative said: "I've been lobbying ministers to say that whilst having the hotel used for this purpose isn't ideal, either to the community or indeed the asylum seekers themselves, it would be preferable if the hotel was housing families, rather than young single men.
"I'm pleased to have had that assurance from the immigration minister that at least 80% of the places will be provided to families, rather than young single men."
The MP added: "I think the experience of other places where that has been the approach is that the young men tend to behave better when they're in the company of family groups."
Local councillor Daniel Chalkin said he was "pleased" with the new proposal, but said he was concerned about the pressure it would place on public amenities.
He said: "We do have many concerns about their wellbeing, from school places to doctors but we are working with local groups and with Trafford Council to ensure they are welcomed and are helped to integrate.
"Many residents have been in touch since the announcement last night to offer mental health services, clothes and toys. There will be many challenges but I'm sure we will rise to the occasion."
The hotel, which the BBC has decided not to name, is due to start accepting asylum seekers from 30 January.
The Home Office has been approached for comment.