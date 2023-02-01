Salford traffic stop leads to crossbow and gun being found inside car
- Published
A crossbow, gun and knife were found hidden inside a car during a routine traffic stop, police said.
Officers stopped the Mini on Langworthy Road in Salford on Tuesday night and discovered the crossbow and arrow, alongside a blank firing gun and a large knife.
Drugs were also found after two passengers were searched at the scene, Greater Manchester Police tweeted.
Three people were arrested and are being questioned by police.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.