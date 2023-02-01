Manchester Arena attack: More than 16,000 trained in first aid
More than 16,000 people have been trained in lifesaving techniques as part of a campaign set up following the Manchester Arena attack.
BBC Radio Manchester partnered with St John Ambulance last year to launch the Three Ways to Save a Life campaign.
People in Greater Manchester were trained in CPR, use of a defibrillator and how to treat severe bleeding.
The scheme was launched on the fifth anniversary of the 2017 attack, which killed 22 people and injured many more.
Figen Murray, the mother of Martyn Hett who died in the bombing, said: "I'm thrilled to say that 16,120 people in Greater Manchester now have the skills to save a life.
"There's a good chance in Manchester now, if something happens to you, where you do need someone with those skills, somebody now near you, knows those skills and can save you."
Dr Lynn Thomas, medical director at St John Ambulance, thanked those who had taken part.
She added her team was "committed to continuing to deliver free first aid demonstrations to at least 1,000 people every month".
Kate Squire, the BBC's senior head of production for the North West and North East, said: "This has been a brilliant campaign that people living in Greater Manchester have really taken to their hearts.
"More than 16,000 of our residents now have the essential skills to save lives, not only in case a tragedy like this ever strikes our city again, but also to help those who are in need on their everyday lives."