Andrew Barlow: Serial rapist due to be released despite appeal
- Published
A man who was jailed for 13 rapes is due to be released despite an appeal from the justice secretary.
The Parole Board rejected an application from Dominic Raab to cancel the scheduled release of Andrew Barlow.
Previously called Andrew Longmire, he attacked young women mainly in Manchester in the 1980s.
One attack included the rape of a 26-year-old woman in her Sheffield home, while her three-year-old daughter hid terrified behind a settee.
He broke into his victims' homes, using weapons to threaten them - and in one case to cause injury - before assaulting them, often while children were in the same house.
Barlow, from Bolton, was jailed for life in 1988 with a minimum term of 20 years for 11 rapes, three attempted rapes and other offences.
He was found guilty of a 12th rape in 2010 and another one in 2017.
After spending more than 34 years in jail, the Parole Board decided in December that Barlow could be released.
It has since rejected an application to reconsider from Mr Raab, who said the panel had "failed to take proper account of the evidence regarding risk and in particular the expert psychology evidence".
There were slightly differing reports about safety from two psychologists, with one saying Barlow was considered safe, while the other said he should be "further tested in 'open' [jail]" before being confirmed for release.
The Parole Board rejected Mr Raab's application, saying "there has been no misdirection of law", and the panel had considered "all the evidence".
It said panel members favoured the report of the first psychologist and "it was entitled to reach that conclusion".
The board added Barlow's "risk management plan with its extensive list of conditions" would be "sufficiently robust" to manage his return to public life.
"The whole panel would be aware of the correct test and the panel was chaired by a very experienced retired judge who also has considerable experience of parole hearings and applying the statutory test," the board said.
But their decision may be challenged through an appeal to the High Court.
A Ministry of Justice representative says the case "emphasises the need for reform of the parole system" and "ministerial oversight of the most serious cases".
In 2021, after the re-arrest of Colin Pitchfork - who raped and murdered two teenage girls in the 1980s - Mr Raab said he wanted to see a more cautious approach to future parole decisions.
Pitchfork had been recalled to prison two months after his release.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk