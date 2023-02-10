Photographer Robert Watson: 'I need to feel some kind of emotion'
Robert Watson has had a passion for photography since childhood, when he would take pictures with his father.
However, he says it was winning an arts competition in his hometown of Warrington in 2018 that really "kickstarted" his career.
Since then, he has had his work shown in galleries in Manchester and London, seen it feature on the cover of a top 10 album and has now created his first full show in his hometown.
Wyrd at Warrington Museum and Art Gallery gathers together two of the 53-year-old's collections.
The first is a series of documentary-style shots, captured in Manchester, London and Paris, of couples kissing or embracing, while the second are seascapes taken in Blackpool.
As different as the two topics seem, Watson says they both underline his personal approach to photography.
"I'm always hoping to capture a photograph about something, not of something," he says.
"I need to feel something. Some kind of emotion.
"Calmness in my seascapes. Awkwardness when I look into the eyes of a person I have photographed closely.
"I want the viewer of my pictures to want to look at them twice, in the same way you would read the line of a poem twice that has touched you."
He says there are also similarities in the way the shots are captured, despite one set needing a bit more spontaneity than the other.
"These seascapes have similarities to the documentary photography... in that I never know what I'm going to get," he says.
"Nature is in complete control.
"Those who know Blackpool have quite a reaction to these seascapes.
"They are amazed, especially to find out that they are completely unedited apart from to level the horizon perfectly.
"The colours are those that were provided to me by nature."
However, he says there are some differences between the two collections, as the shots taken in the street require a split-second decision and a little bit of negotiation.
"There's no time to focus, no time to check exposure - you have to be ready," he says.
"When it works though, it's such a good feeling.
"If the people I'm photographing shout at me, I always stop and talk to them.
"If they want, I'll give them all my details and tell them to get in touch.
"If it's a good picture, they're generally very pleased."
He says he is equally pleased about holding a hometown exhibition, which is giving him a chance to revisit the moment his career changed five years ago, when one of the seascapes won him the top prize in Warrington Contemporary Arts Festival's (WCAF) open competition in 2018.
"Winning WCAF '18 was a phenomenal experience," he says.
"Why it was satisfying to win boils down to one word - validation.
"It wasn't just my friends saying they liked my work, it was people who didn't know me who worked in an art environment."
He says the win allowed him to become a full-time photographer and opened the door to some fantastic moments, such as photographing The Courteeners' frontman Liam Fray for the cover of the band's 2016 album Mapping The Rendezvous.
"Had I not won WCAF and it had not kickstarted my career, I wouldn't have photographed The Courteeners album cover," he says.
"It's very special to see your artwork on a record cover.
"Being born in the 60s, records were a big part of my life and the album covers were always an amazing part of the experience."
However, as great as that was, he says it was not his favourite memory.
"The single best moment was walking into Photo London Fair at Somerset House for the first time, not as a visitor but as an exhibitor," he says.
"Photo London is one of the most highly regarded photography exhibitions in the world and collecting my lanyard and signing my book for people on my London Galleries stand will take some beating."
Robert Watson's Wyrd is at Warrington Museum and Art Gallery until 16 April.
