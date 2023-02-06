HS2: Council calls for rethink over Metrolink suspension
Councillors have urged a rethink over plans to remove some tram services during construction of the HS2 line.
Under the current proposal, Metrolink services between Manchester Piccadilly and Ashton-under-Lyne will be suspended for two years.
Concerns raised by Tameside Council over the "unacceptable level of disruption" will now be heard before a parliamentary select committee.
The government said it would "continue to listen to local authorities".
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said as part of the work to build the HS2 high-speed rail link from Crewe to Manchester, tram services along the Ashton-under-Lyne to Eccles route would be suspended to allow realignment works to be carried out.
A temporary track would be needed and a "turn back" would be created at Manchester Piccadilly railway station until the new tram stop there became fully functional.
As a result, a replacement bus service would be put on between Ashton-under-Lyne and Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester.
A petition opposing the closure of the tram link, which was backed by the council, was submitted to the House of Commons in August.
According to LDRS, the council's executive cabinet has now agreed to allocate up to £50,000 to support the petition, which will now be discussed by the select committee.
The local authority has called for the HS2 bill to be amended to enable the construction of a new depot at Ashton Moss, which would allow a tram shuttle service to operate between the Ashton and New Islington stops and avert the need to fully close the line.
All three MPs in Tameside have petitioned against the proposal due to the impact it would have on their constituents, with Labour's Andrew Gwynne previously stating it would be "disastrous" for the borough.
A Department for Transport spokesman said: "The High Speed Rail (Crewe-Manchester) Bill has now been committed to select committee where petitions against the bill will be considered.
"Both the department and HS2 Ltd will continue to listen to local authorities on how best to implement the project, but it would not be appropriate for the department to comment on this issue ahead of the select committee's consideration of the matter."