Bird flu: Boating lake closed after outbreak in Oldham park
- Published
Bird flu has been found at a park in Greater Manchester.
The virus was confirmed at Alexandra Park in Oldham after several birds were found dead in the boating lake.
The lake is currently closed to all activities, including fishing, until further notice and Oldham Council said it was monitoring the situation.
Visitors have been asked not to touch or try to help sick or injured birds and to report any they see to park staff.
People are also asked not to feed birds, keep dogs on leads near the water and stay on the paths.
Councillor Hannah Roberts, cabinet member for neighbourhoods, said the outbreak was "very sad news" as the birds "are very popular with visitors".
"Avian flu has nothing to do with water quality or the environment and poses a low risk to humans," she said.
"Anyone who keeps birds must, by law, keep them housed and follow strict bio-security measures."
The world is currently facing its largest ever outbreak of avian flu and record cases have been identified across the UK.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk