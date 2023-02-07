Macclesfield fantasist who claimed Tyson Fury link jailed for rapes
- Published
A "violent bully" who falsely claimed to be related to boxing champion Tyson Fury has been jailed for raping and coercing three women.
David Fury-Walsh took loans out in the women's names, threatened their children and assaulted them if they did not agree to sex, police said.
The 31-year-old, of Macclesfield, Cheshire, was convicted of 25 offences including 13 counts of rape.
He was jailed for 27 years at Chester Crown Court.
The victims told police Fury-Walsh, of Brook Street, was initially caring and generous and had claimed to be a relative of the two-time world heavyweight champion.
But it soon became clear he was a "fantasist" with a "darker side", who began to abuse and control the women, the court heard.
Fury-Walsh - also known as David Overton - forced his victims to have sex on demand and violently assaulted them if they did not comply.
He even forced his victims to eat their own faeces on two occasions.
He also controlled the women's finances, taking out loans in their names and manipulating them into handing over their savings on the promise there would be big returns which never emerged.
The extent of his abuse unfolded in September 2021 when one of the victims reported he had raped and assaulted her.
Fury-Walsh was arrested and while he was in custody two other women came forward.
Det Con Jade Bannerman, of Cheshire Police, said: "Fury-Walsh was a violent and manipulative bully but thanks to the courage of the three victims and the evidence we gathered the jury saw through his lies and he is now being held accountable."
She praised the victims for their bravery.
"While they will never be able to forget what happened to them, and no sentence will ever compensate for what he did, I do hope the fact he is now behind bars will provide them some closure," she said.
Fury-Walsh was also handed indefinite retraining orders against all three victims and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.