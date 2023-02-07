Longsight murder charge after man found dead at house
A man has been charged with murdering another man who was found dead at a house in Manchester.
The man, 56, was fatally stabbed at a home in Plymouth Grove, Longsight, on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
Tarik Hussein, of Plymouth Grove, Manchester, has been charged with murder.
The 27-year-old appeared before Manchester Magistrates' Court earlier.
Insp Louise Edwards appealed for anyone with information on the incident such as any dash cam footage, doorbell footage, CCTV, or any details to come forward.
She added there would be increased police patrols in the area over the next few days.
