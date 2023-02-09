Disqualified drink-driver who killed church volunteer in crash jailed
- Published
A disqualified drink-driver who was three times over the limit when he hit another car, killing one of its occupants and seriously injuring the other, has been jailed.
Ryan McElroy's Vauxhall Crossland crashed into a Vauxhall Insignia while travelling at 60mph in a 30mph zone in Gorton on 5 December 2022.
Louis Dube, who was a passenger in the Insignia, died later in hospital.
McElroy, 35 and of Chadderton, was jailed for 11 years four months.
He admitted causing death by dangerous driving at Manchester Crown Court.
Mr Dube, a 25-year-old postgraduate student who was studying for a master's degree, had been returning from an evening at Christian Revival Church in Manchester, where he was a volunteer, when McElroy struck the Insignia on Mount Road in Gorton at about 23:40 GMT.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said McElroy had been drinking all day, had taken diazepam and was disqualified from driving following a recent drink-driving conviction.
It said there was no evidence to indicate that he applied the brakes or attempted to reduce speed before the collision.
The Insignia's driver suffered a fractured pelvis and Mr Dube, who was in the back seat, sustained multiple serious injuries.
His life support was turned off shortly before 22:00 on 9 December.
The CPS said officers arriving at the scene found McElroy slumped in his seat.
He subsequently gave them a false name and claimed he had been the back seat passenger in the Crossland, which had been driven by "Dave from Broughton".
He then told paramedics he had been the front seat passenger.
McElroy failed to provide a roadside breath sample, but a blood sample later showed he was more than three times over the legal limit.
He gave no comment when questioned by police, but admitted causing death by dangerous driving in court in January.
In a victim statement read to the court, Mr Dube's mother said Louis was "not only my son, but he was also my best friend, my mentor and the spiritual giant of our house".
"I now have a hole in my heart that no-one will ever fill," she said.
"When I sit and talk about Louis, I now have to live with the fact that I will never see him again.
"I will never see him married or have children of his own."
She added that she hoped McElroy's family could help him "find a meaningful purpose for his life".
"I sincerely release my pain of losing Louis through forgiveness," she said.
"My heart breaks for you because you have lost him to a prison cell; I am deeply sorry for your loss."
Speaking after sentencing, CPS advocate Philip Hall said he hoped the case would "serve as a further reminder of the disastrous consequences of drink driving."
"Ryan McElroy's appalling decision to drive again whilst drunk so soon after being disqualified for doing the same resulted in a young man losing his life and a woman receiving serious injuries," he said.
"[He] will now face the consequences of his actions."