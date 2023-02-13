Greater Manchester PCs banned over inappropriate contact with women
Two former police officers have been banned from working in the profession for gross misconduct after disciplinary hearings.
Former PC Craig Grocott was found to have sent inappropriate messages and photographs to female colleagues.
PC Dharamdeep Singh went to houses pretending to be on police business.
Both men, who worked in Greater Manchester Police's Trafford district, would have been sacked had they not already resigned, the force said.
The hearings on Wednesday and Thursday heard Mr Grocott sent numerous messages and photographs to female colleagues that were of a sexual, suggestive and inappropriate nature.
He was told to stop but persisted with his harassing and inappropriate behaviour, the force said.
Mr Singh attended an address of a woman while pretending to be there for a policing purpose.
He also attended the home address of members of the public during the Covid-19 pandemic without a policing purpose.
Both will be added to the College of Policing barred list preventing them from future employment with the police service.
Mr Grocott resigned from the force in October 2021, with Mr Singh resigning in December 2021.
The force said no criminal action was taken against the officers.
Det Supt Steve Keeley said their actions were "deeply unacceptable".
He added: "This shows the need to consistently root out this type of behaviour and misconduct, and ensure that the perpetrators are dismissed from the service and are barred from ever working in the police again."
