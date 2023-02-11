Rochdale crash: Girl seriously injured in collision

York Street, RochdaleGoogle
The crash occurred in York Street, Rochdale on Friday evening

A girl has been seriously injured after she was hit by a vehicle, police have said.

The child was walking in York Street, Rochdale when she was struck by a Toyota at about 19:45 GMT on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.

She was taken to hospital where her condition is potentially life-threatening, they added.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

