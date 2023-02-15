Brianna Ghey: Boy and girl charged with village park killing
A boy and girl, both aged 15, have been charged with the murder of Brianna Ghey, a 16-year-old who was stabbed to death in a village park.
The transgender schoolgirl was found lying wounded on a path in Linear Park in Culcheth, Cheshire, on Saturday.
Brianna's family said she was a "much loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister".
The girl from Warrington and the boy from Leigh were charged earlier, Cheshire Police said.
Candlelit vigils, organised by members of the transgender community, were held for Brianna on Tuesday in Liverpool and Bristol.
Further vigils are due to take place in cities around the UK later, including Manchester, Glasgow and Leeds.
Brianna's family, who are from Birchwood in Warrington, said she was "beautiful, witty and hilarious".
They said she was "strong, fearless and one of a kind" with a "larger-than-life character".
"The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family", they added.
Members of the public found Brianna with stab wounds and called emergency services just after 15:00 GMT on Saturday.
Police earlier said a post-mortem examination was taking place to establish the cause of death.
Friends have left flowers and other tributes at the entrance of the park. One read: "Fly high our pink angel".
Extra police patrols have been sent to the area, which is a well-known dog-walking spot.
Tributes have also been paid to Brianna on social media and in particular Tik Tok, where she had a huge following.
One message described her as a "sweet angel" and a "beautiful girl".
Donations on a GoFundMe crowdfunding page set up for Brianna's family, which said the schoolgirl was "looking forward to taking her exams this year", have passed £85,000.
