Brianna Ghey: Candle-lit vigils planned across UK for schoolgirl
- Published
Candle-lit vigils are to be held across the UK for 16-year-old Brianna Ghey who was stabbed to death in a park.
The schoolgirl was found lying wounded on a path in Linear Park in Culcheth, Cheshire, on Saturday.
Vigils are planned for this evening in Liverpool and Bristol, with others expected over the comings days in Manchester, Glasgow and Leeds.
Additional events are planned in Reading, Plymouth, Brighton, Belfast, London and York.
Brianna's family paid tribute to the "much loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister", and said her death had left a "massive hole".
She was a transgender girl but police have said there is no evidence to suggest the killing was a hate crime.
The vigils across the country are being organised by members of the transgender community and supporters.
A boy and girl, both 15, were arrested on suspicion of her murder.
Donations on a GoFundMe crowdfunding page set up for Brianna's family, which said the schoolgirl was "looking forward to taking her exams this year", have passed £65,000.
Police said a post-mortem examination was planned and officers were still searching for the weapon used. They are also trying to establish a motive for the attack.
Extra patrols have seen in the area, which is a well-known dog-walking spot, while witnesses have been urged to contact Cheshire Police.
Tributes have also been paid to Brianna on social media and in particular Tik Tok, where she had a huge following.
One message described her as a "sweet angel" and a "beautiful girl".
In a tweet, LGBTQ+ rights charity Stonewall said: "Our thoughts are with Brianna Ghey, a young trans woman, and her loved ones. We urge anyone who may have information which will help the police with their enquiries to come forward."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk