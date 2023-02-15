Leigh death: IOPC investigating after man dies following arrest
The police watchdog is investigating after a man in his 20s died shortly after being arrested.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers detained the man while responding to reports of a stabbing on Park Lane in Leigh on Thursday evening.
He became unwell following the arrest and was given medical treatment but died at the scene, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
It said the probe would look at "the actions and decision-making of police".
This will include "the level of force used to restrain the man", the IOPC added.
The watchdog launched an investigation into the circumstances after a referral from the force "due to the fact the man had been detained by officers prior to becoming unwell".
An IOPC spokesman said the investigation was at a "very early stage" but available information suggested police were responding to reports of a stabbing on Park Lane and arrested a man nearby.
He became "seriously unwell" and received medical treatment from officers and paramedics but died at the scene.
