Levenshulme street art trail launched with kingfisher mural
- Published
The unveiling of the first of a series of hand-painted murals that will form a city art trail is a "big moment for the community", a councillor has said.
Artist Richard Preston's depiction of a kingfisher is the first part of Manchester City Council's Levenshulme Street Art Trail.
The authority said the project aimed to create "a pride" in local nature and "brighten up the local environment".
Councillor Lee-Ann Igbon said it added "some vibrancy" to the area.
"Not only does this mural look great, but it has also been created by the local community and with the community," she said.
"The unveiling of [the] artwork is a big moment for the community.
"It is a great demonstration of what our local communities can do and adds some vibrancy to this area."
The council said the work on Emley Street follows a number of nature pieces the artist has "already created and designed... across the area".
A representative said it was hoped residents "will see the murals and get involved with art, helping their wellbeing and encouraging them to talk to their neighbours, explore the local area and to take part in the Levenshulme Art Trail".
The trail is due to be completed by the end of the year.
Ms Igbon said she could not wait to see the rest of the murals and hoped "Mancunians from all over go to see the art work".