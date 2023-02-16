Oldham-Tameside £5m bridge plan approved by councillors
Plans for a £5m bridge linking Oldham to a neighbouring borough have been approved by the town's councillors.
The 420ft (128m) long Park Bridge will span the Medlock Valley and allow cyclists and walkers to travel between Oldham and Tameside along the route of an old railway viaduct.
Oldham Council's plans to create "a new landmark" were unanimously approved by its planning committee.
The proposals will now be considered by Tameside Council.
Planning officer Graham Dickman told the committee the bridge would stand where the viaduct once did, "so effectively it's reinstating a feature that was there previously", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"The reasoning for this is to improve cycle and footpath networks across the borough," he said.
"[It's] not necessarily intending that people come and visit the bridge itself from here, it's that they will use it and it will improve facilities to get through the site."
Industrial look
The council will apply for funding for the bridge from the Greater Manchester Mayor's Cycling and Walking Challenge Fund.
It said the structure, which would stand more than 100ft (30m) above the ground at its highest point, could open within "the next couple of years" if no hurdles were encountered.
It will be built from steel girders, which will weather over the years to provide an "industrial look" in line with the borough's heritage, and will be 16ft (5m) wide to accommodate both cyclists and walkers simultaneously.
A council representative said there were "high level discussions about the ongoing costs of the bridge in terms of the whole life costs [but] no definitive decisions have been made as yet".
They said it was "unlikely to be a shared responsibility [as] usually it's designated to one authority or another".
