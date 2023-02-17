Great Northern Warehouse: Plan to revamp Grade II listed site approved
A £294m plan to revamp a Grade II listed building has been approved.
The proposals for Great Northern Warehouse in Manchester, which has housed a leisure complex, will see its cinema demolished, its car park turned into offices and an extension built in the 1990s replaced with flats.
New walking and cycle routes are also planned and a glass bridge will link the warehouse and Deansgate Terrace.
Developer Trilogy said the revamp was expected to be finished by 2029.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the proposals for the site, which was built by Great Northern Railway in the 1890s as a goods exchange station, were passed by Manchester City Council's planning committee on Thursday.
Trilogy founder Robert Wolstenholme said a huge team had "worked tirelessly and with huge passion for over eight years to listen, design and refine to arrive at a proposed scheme we hope Manchester will proud of".
"There is much still to do and we will continue to work hard to bring to life what has been in our imaginations for so many years," he added.
