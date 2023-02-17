Brianna Ghey: LGBTQ+ stations across UK hold minute's silence
- Published
All of the UK's LGBTQ+ radio stations have held a minute's silence in memory of Brianna Ghey, who was stabbed to death in a park.
The 16-year-old transgender girl died after being found wounded in Linear Park in Culcheth, Warrington, on Saturday.
A boy and girl, both aged 15, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday charged with her murder.
The stations joined together for the silence at 11:00 GMT.
Gaydio, Hits Radio Pride, Pride Radio, Gorgeous Radio, Glitterbeam Radio, Trans Radio UK and Juice 1038 also ran a segment about the issue of discrimination and violence against the trans community, which was delivered by Hits Radio presenter Stephanie Hirst.
Hirst, who had national shows in the 2000s, returned to the airwaves in 2015 after undergoing gender reassignment.
She said her "community" had been "rocked" by Brianna's death.
"Today, trans people across the UK face discrimination, disadvantage and violence," she said.
"As a community, we must stand as one.
"We believe that LGB always stands alongside the T."
This morning, we joined forces with all other LGBTQ+ radio stations across the UK to remember the life of Brianna Ghey who was tragically killed in Cheshire on Saturday. Broadcaster @StephanieHirst led the silence with these powerful words.— Gaydio (@Gaydio) February 17, 2023
Rest in power Brianna Ghey ❤ pic.twitter.com/tY8edzBEJD
The silence follows a number of vigils for Brianna that have been held across the UK and Ireland.
Cheshire Police said Brianna's family, who described her as "strong, fearless and one of a kind", had been "overwhelmed by the messages of support, positivity and the compassion across the country and beyond".
Gaydio's network content manager Kriss Herbert-Noble, said the station had felt it was "important to work across the LGBTQ+ radio sector, showing that as a community we stand together".
"Trans people face daily challenges, and our role is to stand up and highlight these stories and voices," he said.
"This event in particular has reverberated across the community and it's right we take a stand and remember the life of a bright, young trans person."
The LGBTQ+ support line Switchboard said calls to their services had risen by 34% since Brianna's death.
Chief executive Stephanie Fuller said that "sadly, calls of the nature we have been receiving regarding the loss of Brianna are not a new thing for us".
"In recent years, we have seen an ever-rising tide of calls from trans and non-binary people from all across the UK expressing anxiety around representation in the media, the public debates around their identities, access to healthcare, and personal safety," she added.
Further vigils have been announced in a number of towns and cities across the country, including one in Culcheth on Friday evening.
A fundraising page set up to support Brianna's family has raised more than £100,000.
