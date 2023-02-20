Bolton Wanderers fans poke fun at stadium's new sponsorship name
- Published
Bolton Wanderers stadium's new "tongue in cheek" name has been a hard one for fans to ignore, prompting chuckles and disbelief in equal measure.
The club have announced they are delighted to have agreed a deal with local building manufacturer Toughsheet.
It means the League One side will be playing at the Toughsheet Community Stadium for the next five years.
The company's boss said the announcement had been taken in the spirit of "schoolboy humour".
Managing director Doug Mercer told the Bolton News: "We're happy to have a bit of fun with it. Obviously the brand name is a bit tongue-in-cheek, a bit schoolboy humour.
"I can't wait to see them try and make each other say it on Sky Sports. It'll be a great laugh."
'Seriously?'
Bolton said the partnership with the company, based in Westhoughton, represents the largest sponsorship deal in the club's history.
But news of the ground's latest moniker has been a hard one to take for some supporters, after less remarkable spells as the Reebok and most recently the University of Bolton Stadium.
One said: "Is this true? Seriously is this true?" with another joking: "Is it April 1st?"
Another tweeted: "Oh Bolton. Bolton. Bolton. What have you done? You've certainly got people talking. However, it'll always be the Reebok."
However, many simply took the opportunity to embrace the joke, with one fan adding: "If people don't like it, it's toughsheet."