Manchester Arena attack: 1,000 staff take counter-terrorism training
More than 1,000 staff in Manchester have taken counter-terrorism training ahead of new legislation to tighten venue security after the Arena bomb.
The Action Counters Terrorism (ACT) course aims to equip staff to identify, mitigate and respond to terror attacks.
It was designed to support the Protect Duty rules, dubbed Martyn's Law, after Martyn Hett, one of 22 victims of the Manchester blast in 2017.
His mum Figen Murray, a counter-terror campaigner, backs the "vital" course.
Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds more injured when Salman Abedi detonated a homemade bomb on 22 May 2017.
The draft legislation, due in early spring, will require venues and local authorities to improve security and have preventative action plans against terror attacks.
The training was brought in to support Manchester City Council's adoption of the new rules and almost 500 venues have already signed up to it.
The council said it was "incredibly proud" of the response from businesses which had shown a "great willingness" to take on board the principles of Martyn's Law ahead of the legal duty to do so.
Councillor Lee-Ann Igbon, executive member for vibrant neighbourhoods, said the work done around Martyn's Law has been "some of the most important the council has ever embarked on".
"The Manchester Arena terror attack left an indelible mark on our city, but it does not have to define our future," she said.
"We never want to repeat that terrible night again, which is why ACT training is so vital."
She said hitting the 1,000 milestone was a "fantastic achievement" and she was confident of getting greater numbers in the coming months.
Gareth Worthington of CityCo, which runs the course in partnership with the council and Counter Terrorism Policing North West, said the roll-out had been "brilliant" and praised Ms Murray for her dedication in bringing Martyn's Law into legislation and support of the ACT training sessions.