George Ives death: Man charged with murder of grandfather
A man has been charged with the murder of a 75-year-old grandfather who was found dead at a house in Greater Manchester.
Geoffrey Ives was found at the home in Hardfield Street, Heywood, near Rochdale, in January.
Andrew Hall, 57, of Crown Road, Heywood, appeared before magistrates in Manchester earlier.
In a tribute, Mr Ives' family said: "There wasn't a bad bone in his body. Everyone that knew him loved him."
"He has been there and supported us throughout our whole lives, always putting us first," they added.
