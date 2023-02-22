Aqeel Akhtar: Tributes paid to charity founder killed in crash
A charity founder who was killed in a three-car crash was a "respectful" and "devoted" man, his family have said.
Aqeel Akhtar, 60, died in hospital shortly after the collision in Halliwell Road, Bolton on 28 January.
Greater Manchester Police said a man arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving had been released under investigation
Mr Akhtar's family said he "had a passion to help those who are less fortunate".
"Our father was a respectful, god-fearing family man," his family said.
"He spent his life devoted to his religion, family, and community."
Mr Akhtar had established charities which supported both local and international communities and had also been involved in religious radio broadcasting, running Radio Ramadan and segments at Salaam BCR.
"One of his last acts" was creating a new charity, which his friends and family "endeavour to work upon," they said.
"He was a well loved individual who will be sorely missed by many."