JD Sports to build campus to rival Google and Nike
Sportswear chain JD Sports plans to build a work campus for 2,000 workers to rival Facebook, Google and Nike.
The retailer was granted planning permission to improve its hub in Pilsworth Road, Bury, with a sports area, crèche and restaurant.
The sports firm said its current campus facilities "did not match" companies like Facebook, Google and Nike when attracting workers to the business.
JD Sports said it hoped the site would "cement its future" in Bury.
The retailer first opened a stall in Bury in 1981 and it currently operates in three office buildings in the town.
The firm said it would invest millions of pounds into its Pilsworth Road project, which includes a two-storey crèche for up to 120 of the employee's children, a four-storey office hub and a gym.
James Fuller, global head of concept and design at JD Sports, told Bury's planning committee on Tuesday that the campus would be a "pinnacle moment in our company's history which hopes to cement the future of our business here in Bury".
Mr Fuller said their head office was a "tough sell when enticing talent to JD" due to having Manchester in close proximity.
"We've found our campus facilities do not match companies like Facebook, Google and Nike or even some start-ups in Manchester," he continued.
"With childcare costs beings so expensive many parents are faced with tough decisions of not returning to work for financial reasons.
"Our proposal removes all of these hurdles creating a world leading campus right here in Bury," Mr Fuller added.