Course will help stop afro hair discrimination, salon owner says
- Published
A salon owner who has begun teaching foster carers and social workers how to care for afro and textured hair has said she launched the course to deal with "hair discrimination".
Naomi Brooks has started lessons at her Sale salon to help people caring for black and mixed heritage children.
She said the cultural importance of hair can be missed "by people from different cultural backgrounds".
"It is so important to fill this void," she said.
Ms Brooks said the course at The Hair Sanctuary, which will also cover skin care and is being run in conjunction with Manchester City Council, is believed to be the first of its kind in the UK to offer "hands on" skills.
The hairdresser, who has more than 20 years' experience in professional hair and beauty, said she came up with the idea after she was approached by carers looking for help.
"We have a lot of foster carers who bring their children into the salon on a regular basis as they don't know what to do with their hair, but understand that it's an important part of the child's needs," she said.
"The more I thought about those carers, the more I realised that there must be others out there who don't know what to do and don't have anywhere to go.
"Hair is a big part of identity and culture as a black or mixed heritage person and it can be missed for children being cared for by people from different cultural backgrounds.
"In order for the children to feel connected to their culture, understand their hair and grow confidently, it is so important to fill this void, which is what our courses will do."
She said she regularly heard from "parents of black and bi-racial children who are finding their children are being called out at school for typical afro hairstyles designed to protect and care for their hair, including braids, canerows, bantu knots and finger coils".
"We hope that through wider education, it will be understood that these hairstyles are not breaking rules, but are in fact the best way of caring for textured hair as well as celebrating cultural heritage and haircare traditions," she said.
She added that her long-term aim was to "educate all care providers, including foster carers and teachers, on the needs of afro and textured hair, the correct language and terminology they should use and put a stop to hair discrimination whilst creating environments that are inclusive, from homes to schools, and salons to community spaces".
Manchester City Council's executive member for children and young people, Councillor Garry Bridges, said the authority "always want to do the very best we can for our children and young people".
"We hope this bespoke training for our foster carers will help our young people feel better supported to be themselves and that it will make a positive difference to them," he said.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk