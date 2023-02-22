Three arrested after bleach thrown at woman in Salford
- Published
Three people have been arrested after a woman had bleach thrown over her, police have said.
Greater Manchester Police said the 19-year-old was attacked on Wortley Avenue, Salford, at about 19:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The force said she suffered minor injuries but the outcome could have been much worse.
Two women, aged 19, and a 17-year-old girl were arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in police custody.
Ch Insp Darren Whitehead said the attack could have "resulted in more serious consequences".
"Senseless attacks of this nature have the potential to cause life-changing injuries," he added.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.