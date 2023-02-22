Homeless street kitchen denied Manchester parking permit
A group which has used the same place in Manchester city centre for eight years to host a weekly street kitchen to feed homeless people has been told it can no longer use the spot.
Street Treats has served about 100 people in Piccadilly Gardens every Thursday since 2015.
The group said it had recently been refused a parking permit for their van.
Manchester City Council said it supported the group's work, but could not exempt it from parking rules.
Street Treats is a voluntary organisation, which relies completely on donations.
It serves food provided by local bakeries and supermarkets alongside homemade favourites like macaroni cheese, corned beef hash and shepherd's pie.
'Alternative parking sites'
The group's organiser Daryl Pollitt said they were "disappointed" by the council's decision.
"We're not doing it for any gain, it's just to help people," he said.
"The vehicle is an integral part of our work.
"We have clothing and heavy items inside. We can't leave it further away."
He said that without the group, there would be "a lot of people going hungry".
"We do a good job at helping those in need," he added.
Some of those who use the group's kitchen told BBC Radio Manchester the meals were the only food they ate during the day.
Michael Johnson, from Clayton, said without their food, "I don't know what I'd have eaten", while Anthony Bush, from Hyde, said without the group's help, he would "starve".
Shannon Gee from Moston said she was "living in homeless accommodation and I'm struggling".
"The food and the clothes here are so helpful," she said.
A council representative said the authority was "aware of the work that the volunteers do to support people sleeping rough, and we do support organisations where we can, but unfortunately we cannot exempt these groups from the parking rules in a busy public space like Piccadilly Gardens".
"Pay and display bays can be used for free from 20:00 to 08:00," they said.
"The bays are subject to parking charges after 08:00, unless other restrictions are in place.
"We would be happy to suggest alternative parking sites close by."
