Rapist who told police Tameside murder was game gone wrong jailed
A man who raped and murdered a woman at his flat before telling police the attack had been a "game gone wrong" has been jailed for life.
Greater Manchester Police said Simon Goold, 52, "preyed upon" Elizabeth McCann and "plied her with drinks" before the attack at his Manchester Road home in Ashton-Under-Lyne in 2022.
The force said his disregard for the 26-year-old was "unfathomable".
Goold was ordered to serve a minimum of 35 years at Manchester Crown Court.
He was jailed after being convicted of murder, rape and sexual assault.
A force representative said officers were called to Goold's home on 25 August 2022 and found Ms McCann dead at the scene.
In a statement released shortly after her death, Ms McCann's family said she had been a "very happy and bubbly young lady".
They said she had "the biggest heart anyone could ask for and the warmest smile".
"She was taken from us too soon, the world hadn't gotten to know the love Elizabeth gave."
Speaking after sentencing, senior investigating officer Duncan Thorpe said Ms McCann was "preyed upon by Simon Goold".
"He befriended her and plied her with drinks [and] then took her back to his flat where he raped and sexually assaulted her, before strangling her with a ligature," he said.
"Goold's disregard for Lizzie and her welfare is unfathomable.
"He claimed that this was a game gone wrong [but] the catalogue of injuries that Lizzie sustained were horrific and definitely not consented."
He added that Goold was "an extremely dangerous individual who fully deserves the sentence imposed on him".