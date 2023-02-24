Boy, 17, jailed over Bury shopping centre stab murder
- Published
A 17-year-old boy who fatally stabbed a man outside a shopping centre has been jailed for his murder.
King Sibanda killed Abdikarim Ahmed close to Millgate Shopping Centre in Bury, Greater Manchester, on 11 March last year.
Mr Ahmed, 18, who was known as Abdi, was given first aid by workers at a nearby bar but he died in hospital.
Sibanda, of Kearsley, Bolton was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court to a minimum of 15 years in prison.
The defendant, who can be named after reporting restrictions were lifted, was found guilty of murder and possession of a bladed article following a trial at the same court.
Paying tribute to Mr Ahmed, who was also known as Abdi, his mother described him as "my beautiful boy".
"With his whole life ahead of him, he was taken from us too soon, and in the worst possible way," she said.
Det Sgt Andrew Middleton, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "I would also like to extend my condolences to Abdikarim's loved ones who have had to cope with his loss in horrific circumstances.
"The verdict cannot bring Abdikarim back, but I hope it brings some reassurance to know that the offender is behind bars and facing justice for his actions which have brought pain and suffering to a loving family."
