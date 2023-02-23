Drivers whose racing led to Ashton-under-Lyne boy's death jailed
- Published
Two drivers who used a residential road "as a race track" before one of them struck and killed an eight-year-old boy have been jailed, police have said.
Saffiullah Latif Asif was crossing a road in Ashton-under-Lyne when he was knocked down and killed in July 2020.
Kevin Jones, 36, stopped at the scene, but Thomas McGrath, 24, fled before the emergency services arrived.
They were both jailed for four years and eight months at Bolton Crown Court for causing death by dangerous driving.
Greater Manchester Police said Saffiullah was struck by a BMW on Ryecroft Street at about 20:15 BST.
The boy, who had been playing with his brother and cousin at the time, died later in hospital.
'Some justice'
The force said witnesses saw two cars travelling very fast down the street just before the collision, with one person saying the road was being treated like a "race track".
Another witness had shouted for the vehicles to "slow down" as they flew around the bend, after he felt they were travelling too fast and too close to each other, GMP added.
An investigation found Jones was driving the BMW at about 50mph in a 20mph zone, while McGrath was travelling at between 42 and 48mph.
Jones, of Gorseyville Crescent, Wirral, stopped at the scene where it was discovered he was driving without insurance and on an expired provisional licence.
He admitted the offences at the scene and later pleaded guilty in court.
McGrath, of Gorton Road, Stockport, failed to stop and was later traced by police.
He pleaded not guilty, but was convicted following a trial in January.
Speaking after sentencing, Saffiullah's father said he was "content with the sentencing".
"We have lost Saffiullah and he will never come back, but I am pleased that we have finally got some justice," he said.
PC Adam Scott added that the case showed that "standards of driving like this result in the loss of lives".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk